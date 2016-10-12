Curbs imposed on movement of people following fourth day mourning of boy’s death due to pellet injuries

Curfew remained in force on Tuesday in interior areas of Srinagar as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order.

Curfew continues in five police station areas of downtown Srinagar as a precautionary measure, a police official said here. He said the curbs had been imposed on the movement of people in the police station areas of Nowhatta, Khanyar, Rainawari, Safakadal and Maharaj Gunj in view of the fourth day mourning of 12-year-old Junaid Akhoon, who died after being hit by pellets at Saidapora. The official said the curbs in other areas of the city, where they were imposed in view of Muhurram, had been lifted.

However, normal life remained affected for the 95th consecutive day in the rest of the Valley following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in an encounter with security forces on July 8.

The unrest has claimed 84 lives, including that of two police personnel, and left thousands injured in clashes between protesters and security forces.