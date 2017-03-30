Other States

Crack in tracks apparently led to derailment: Railways

MoS for Railways Manoj Sinha at Parliament House in New Delhi. Photo PTI  

more-in

Fresh weld means it was not an old crack and that the crack developed suddenly and could not be detected

A crack in the tracks prima facie caused the derailment of eight coaches of Mahakaushal Express near Mahoba station in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking on the sidelines of a function, Minister of State for Railways Manoj Sinha said that “according to the Divisional Railway Manager, prima facie fresh weld failure on left side caused the derailment.”

Fresh weld means it was not an old crack and that the crack developed suddenly and could not be detected.

While the UP ADG (Law and Order) Daljit Chaudhary said 52 passengers were injured in the mishap, Sinha said 21 were injured, including one seriously.

The derailment took place near Mahoba station in Uttar Pradesh.

The DRM of Jhansi Division and General Manager of North Central Railway have rushed to the site after the accident to supervise the rescue and relief operations.

Post a Comment
More In National Other States
Uttar Pradesh
railway accident
Related Articles
Rescue workers and officials are watched by bystanders as they inspect the derailed coaches of Mahakaushal Express Train at Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.
Eight coaches of Mahakaushal Express derail in UP
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 1, 2017 3:21:08 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/crack-in-tracks-apparently-led-to-derailment-railways/article17743186.ece

© The Hindu