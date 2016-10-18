The State unit of CPI(M) on Monday held a protest meeting here alleging that the BJP cadres had attempted to attack its Odisha state headquarters at Jaydev Vihar in the city.

State CPI(M) secretary Ali Kishore Patnaik said the BJP members could not cause much damage to the party office on Saturday due to timely intervention by the police. He alleged that the attackers used filthy language against the Left party and “threatened to finish our members”.

It is part of a conspiracy hatched by the RSS to silence the people opposing its ideology and policies, he charged at the protest meeting.

The BJP is trying to dislodge the CPI(M)-led Left government in Kerala, Mr Patnaik alleged, adding that a CPI(M) cadre was killed in the southern State earlier this month.

Though the party lodged a police complaint in this regard, no action has so far been taken, he said and demanded stringent punishment for the those involved in the attack.

A number of other Left leaders also addressed the meeting. - PTI