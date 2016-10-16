The Odisha unit of Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Saturday alleged that BJP cadres had reached its doorstep to carry out attack, but situation could be saved due to timely intervention of police here.

“The attack was planned following BJP chief Amit Shah’s call to attack CPI (M) office in the country due to political clashes in Kerala. BJP cadres were shouting filthy languages and threatening to finish our members,” charged Ali Kishore Patnaik, Secretary of CPI (M), Odisha.

Mr. Patnaik said, “a CPI (M) cadre was killed in Kerala after election in May when BJP workers attacked a triumph rally with bombs. Subsequently, two more CPI (M) cadres had been killed. BJP is trying to dislodge Left government in Kerala.”

“A worker sustained injuries when BJP workers hurled stone at our office. BJP’s attack plan is dangerous as there has been no animosity between the saffron members and our party workers in Odisha. The party is trying to finish opposition by physical intimidation,” he pointed out.

The party lodged a police complaint in this regard. Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party condemned the reported launching of attack by BJP workers on CPI (M)’s party in Bhubaneswar. “The attack is reflection of fascist character of BJP. All Left and democratic forces should come forward to condemn such attack or else it will grow in other States,” said Rabi Behera, SP’s State president.