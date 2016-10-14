: A city court has rejected a man’s plea to stop criminal proceedings against him and his parents after his estranged wife claimed that he had threatened to post obscene pictures of her on porn sites to secure divorce.

The wife had alleged that after she had lodged a domestic violence case against them, the husband forcibly obtained her signatures on a divorce petition and raped her at a hotel. She had alleged that before threatening to upload obscene pictures on a porn site, the man had also created a false profile on a matrimonial site and uploaded an objectionable advertisement on another website.

Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Kumar dismissed the appeal filed by the accused against an order of a magisterial court which had framed charges against the man and his parents in the case. “From the material placed on record, I am of the opinion that cognisance was rightly taken by the trial court against the petitioner for the alleged offences,” the judge said. - PTI