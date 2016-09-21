TOPICS

India

Jammu and Kashmir

unrest, conflicts and war


unrest, conflicts and war

armed conflict

"The operations along the LoC in Uri and Naugam sectors continue," an Army spokesman said.

The two counter-infiltration operations along the Line of Control in Kashmir on Wednesday entered the second day, the Army said in Srinagar.

One soldier was killed on Tuesday as Army foiled two infiltration bids in Uri and Naugam sectors of Kashmir.

