Following failure of talks with the State government, around 60,000 havildars, constables and sepoys of the Odisha Police and the Odisha Special Armed Police on Wednesday performed their duties wearing black badges.

“This symbolic protest, which began from 6 am on Wednesday, will continue till 6 pm on Thursday and if no steps are taken by the government to fulfil our six-point charter of demands within these 36 hours, we will have no choice but to resort to indefinite cease work agitation from 6 am on Friday,” said Kishore Kumar Mohanty, the general secretary of the Confederation of these lower rank policemen.

Mr Mohanty further warned that if any law and order situation happens in the State during their cease work agitation, the State government will be held entirely responsible for it.

Explaining about their demands, Mr Mohanty said they have been pleading with the government for removal of anomalies in their grade pay ever since the Sixth Pay Commission’s recommendations have been accepted by the State government. Among others, the Confederation is demanding for daily ration money instead of the current practice of special diet allowance, the 13th month salary of the year with full DA, appointment of Class IV employees and regular employees instead of contractual employees in the Odisha Police and OSAP.