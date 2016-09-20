: A woman councillor of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation, on her way home in Pandav Nagar, was allegedly manhandled by an inebriated Delhi Police constable late on Friday night.

The accused, who is currently deputed for the security of a senior Union Minister, has been arrested. The victim told The Hindu that around 10 p.m. on Friday, when she was returning home in a rickshaw after she had supervised fogging in her municipal ward, constable Rajjit Kumar was also passing through the area on his motorcycle.

‘Abused, pushed’

It is alleged that Rajjit first stopped the rickshaw, and abused her.

“When I asked him why was he being abusive, he twisted my arm and passed vulgar remarks. He pushed me, and my bangles broke, causing injuries on my hand,” said the victim.

The woman tried to raise an alarm, but the stretch was isolated. The policeman then fled from the spot.

She immediately reported the matter to the police. A PCR van reached the spot, and took the victim to hospital for medical examination. Rajjit was arrested on the same night.

“A case under Sections 354 A (sexual harassment), 323 (assault) 341 (wrongful restraint) and 509 (intending to insult the modesty of any women) of the IPC has been registered. We have ordered a thorough investigation into the case,” said a senior police officer.

Enmity to blame?

The victim and the accused have had a feud over the latter’s transfer from the local police station.

“Around four years ago, the policeman was transferred from the area when I complained about his corrupt practices with local vendors to senior police officials. He has held a grudge against me ever since,” said the victim.