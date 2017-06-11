Congress to hold protests in Gujarat over Shah’s ‘baniya’ remark

more-in

Gujarat Congress Chief Bharatsinh Solanki on Sunday slammed BJP President Amit Shah’s remark describing Mahatma Gandhi as chatur baniya (cunning baniya/trader). Mr. Solanki also announced that the party would hold statewide protests to demand an apology from Mr. Shah for the “disparaging remark”.

“Mr. Shah’s remark about the Father of the Nation shows his mentality,” Mr Solanki said, addressing media persons on Sunday.

According to Mr. Solanki, the BJP President’s remark was not merely an insult to Mahatma Gandhi but also to the entire Baniya community known for its business acumen and enterprising spirit.

“We are proud of the fact that Mahatma Gandhi was born in Gujarat and he spearheaded the freedom struggle movement. To reduce him to just the community in which he was born is gross injustice to Mahatma who wanted the country to rise above caste and religion,” the opposition leader said.