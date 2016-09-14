Punjab Congress MLAs, who spent the Monday night in the Punjab Assembly, as a mark of protest in support for a debate on the no-confidence motion against the ruling Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janta Party government, which was defeated by voice vote, have decided to continue with their ‘sit in’ protest in the House till Wednesday.

“The ‘sit in’ protest by the party MLAs in the Assembly hall that started on Monday evening would continue till Wednesday,” Punjab Congress Legislature Party leader Charanjit Singh Channi said on Tuesday.

Mr. Channi urged the Speaker to allow discussion and debate on the no-confidence motion when the House meets on Wednesday as they were the representatives of the people and it was their duty to articulate their concerns.

“The ruling SAD-BJP government was so scared of facing the Opposition that the discussion on the no-confidence motion initiated by me in the House yesterday, was deliberately scuttled by creating unnecessary disruptions,” alleged Mr. Channi.

Coming out in support of Congress MLA's, former Chief Minister and Punjab Congress President Capt Amarinder Singh said party MLAs have done an appreciable work by stumping the Akali-BJP government and justified the ‘sit in’' protest in the House.

“You [SAD-BJP government] may shy away from discussion in the assembly, but how long can you run away from the people and we are going to drag you to people’s court,” said Capt Amarinder, adding that from the Vidhan Sabha the protests will now move out all over the State and the final battle will be fought by the ballot.

Capt. Amarinder criticised Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, who had earlier went to meet the protesting Congress MLA’s in the Assembly, appealing them to amicably resolve the issue with the Speaker.

“Mr. Badal was shedding crocodile tears by coming to meet the protesting legislators and asking them to lift the ‘dharna’ today, he should have instead intervened and facilitated the discussion yesterday itself,” he said.

Notably, the Congress party on Monday had moved a no-confidence motion against the ruling government, which was defeated by voice vote, amid uproar of members.

However, even after the House was adjourned by the Speaker, 27 Congress MLAs didn’t leave the House and started a ‘sit in’ protest and spent the night there.