Congress MLA from Paralakhemundi Kengam Surya Rao appeared before the investigating team of the Crime Branch police here on Tuesday and recorded his statements.

The Crime Branch is investigating into the sensational suicide of four siblings of Paralakhemundi of Gajapati district in which the MLA and many others are accused of abetting the quartet to take the extreme step.

Apprehending his arrest in this case, the Congress legislator had approached the Orissa High Court seeking anticipatory bail.

Although, the High Court is scheduled to hear the case further on Wednesday, he has been granted an interim protection in which the HC has asked the police not to arrest him in this case until further orders.

Besides Rao, two others also appeared before the Crime Branch on the day.

Similarly two others had on Monday recorded their statements.

The Crime Branch had issued summons to at least nine persons in this connection, whose names had apparently figured in the suicide note recovered from the possession of one of the deceased siblings.