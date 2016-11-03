Congressmen on Wednesday staged a dharna on the last day of filing nomination to the November 19 by-poll to Hayuliang constituency protesting against the Arunachal Pradesh government’s alleged “deliberate attempt” to curtail the democratic right of a candidate by not yet giving its approval to the Congress nominee’s VRS request.

The party also submitted representation to the Election Commission for its intervention on this issue.

Hundreds of Congressmen, led by Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Padi Richo, holding placards and banners, staged the dharna in front of the State civil secretariat in the morning accusing the Peoples’ Party of Arunachal (PPA)-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) government of curtailing the democratic right of a candidate.

Public Health Engineering and Water Supply (PHE&WS) department chief engineer Lapalum Kri, who is the official candidate of the Congress for the by-poll, had applied for VRS on September 5 last but till date the State government has not cleared the request, the party alleged.

Mr Richo said that the Congress high command had approved his candidature and accordingly he had applied for VRS on September 5 last requesting the State government to accept it with effect from September 30.

“Surprisingly, the State government is yet to approve the VRS of Kri, in spite of getting all clearances, including vigilance. On the other hand, resignation of Dasanglu Tulang Pul, the NEDA candidate contesting on BJP ticket, who is a government employee working as WC Meter Reader in the power department was readily accepted by the government,” Mr Richo alleged.- PTI