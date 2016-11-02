"The CM’s clean image is nothing but pretence. We demand explanation from him on these issues," he said.

Accusing Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of causing losses to the state exchequer through dubious land deals, increasing loan load on the government and making announcements of infrastructure projects which does not have mandatory clearances, Congress on Wednesday evaluated the BJP–led State government’s two years in office as a complete failure.

The Congress’s Mumbai unit chief Sanjay Nirupam will also be meeting the State Election Commission (SEC) on Thursday with a complaint against government’s participation in the British band Coldplay’s Mumbai event, in which State government is a partial organiser.

Questioning concessional rates given to Baba Ramdev in MIHAN, Mr. Nirupam alleged that the government’s decision is nothing but repay of Ramdev’s election campaign for the BJP. “The Maharashtra Airport Development Corporation (MADC), which is headed by the Chief Minister, announced 75% concession to Patanjali at an area which already has concessional land rates for industries. As a result of it all new projects will have to pay 15% extra land cost than the government’s rate of Rs one crore per acre,” alleged Mr. Nirupam.

He also questioned 111 acres of land in MIHAN transferred to Anil Ambani’s Reliance Aerospace at the behest of Mr Fadnavis, which is presently lying vacant and was originally handed over for setting up the industry related Mr. Ambani’s new venture in arms industry.

Replying to the allegations he Chief Minister’s Office said that the rates quoted by Patanjali were not below than what the committee of four secretaries had decided. “Earlier governments too gave lands at concessional rates to the industries. This rate is nearly same at which earlier government allotted land to Boeing,” said the official release from the CMO.