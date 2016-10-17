Pradesh Congress Committee, CLP don’t agree on several issues; may suffer in panchayat polls

Infighting among the top Congress leaders in Odisha has come to the fore yet again with the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) and the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) moving in different directions, at a time when all parties have started preparing for the gram panchayat elections scheduled to be held in the State in February next year.

While OPCC president Prasad Harichandan was on a visit to the Japanese Encephalitis-affected areas in Malkangiri district, all the 16 legislators of the party, led by Leader of the Opposition Narasingha Mishra, were in New Delhi to meet Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi.

The CLP members, led by Mr. Mishra, met Mr. Gandhi on Saturday, and while discussing the Mahanadi water dispute between Odisha and Chhattisgarh, they also sought change in the party leadership in the State, according to sources. They had met President Pranab Mukherjee on Thursday seeking his intervention in resolving the Mahanadi issue.

Mr. Gandhi reportedly expressed his displeasure over the demand made by the legislators for a change in the leadership in the State. The legislators did not speak to presspersons after their meeting with Mr. Gandhi. They are still camping in New Delhi holding meetings with senior leaders of the party and scheduled to return to Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

Although their Central leadership was not in a mood to remove Mr. Harichandan from the post at this juncture, all the 16 party legislators – who are enjoying support of some senior leaders who were reluctant to support the OPCC president – have been working as a separate group since long, thereby sending a wrong signal to public that all was not well in the party.

The Leader of the Opposition, along with some legislators, visited Gumudumaha in Kandhamal district in July, where five innocent villagers were killed by police personnel engaged in anti-Maoist operation, as a separate group. They visited a few days after Mr. Harichandan’s trip.

Mr. Mishra had also convened an all-party meeting on the Mahanadi dispute in Bhubaneswar recently without consulting the OPCC leadership. Mr. Harichandan had stayed away from the meeting.

According to political analysts, if the infighting continues in Congress the party may suffer a major setback in the forthcoming panchayat polls.

The dissidents may again raise the demand for change in the leadership after the panchayat polls, thereby weakening the party’s support base further. The dissidents may issue a threat to launch a new regional political party in case they fail in their efforts to have a leader of their choice as OPCC president, sources said.

