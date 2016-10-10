Accusing the civic bodies of illegally removing street vendors, the Delhi Congress on Saturday said it would launch a protest against the municipalities.

The Delhi Rehri-Patri Congress will hold demonstrations outside the 12 zonal offices of the three civic bodies and the headquarters of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on October 13.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Maken said vendors were being illegally evicted by the Delhi government, the Delhi Police, the municipal corporations and the NDMC.

Mr. Maken said that thousands of vendors had been removed in the past three days, despite orders from the High Court. Mr. Maken had filed a PIL in the High Court seeking relief for the vendors that were being evicted.

On September 9, the court ruled that the vendors should not be harassed or removed without due process of law. The court modified its order this week to say that the September 9 ruling did not apply to no-vending and no-squatting zones, from where vendors could be removed to serve public interest. With that, the civic bodies carried out eviction drives in those zones. Mr. Maken, however, said that though the NDMC had declared certain areas as no-hawking zones, the civic bodies had not.