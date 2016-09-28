Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken on Monday led a protest of street vendors at Jantar Mantar against non-implementation of the Street Vendors’ (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014, by the Aam Aadmi Party government.

Addressing the crowd, Mr. Maken alleged that over 5 lakh street vendors in Delhi have not yet been issued licenses despite the passage of the Act in 2014, under the then United Progressive Alliance government at the Centre.

The Congress chief alleged that despite the passage of the Act, street vendors were being illegally displaced from many parts of Delhi.