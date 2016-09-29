Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said his party has all the capabilities and competency to pull the nation out of the grip of communalism, poverty, lawlessness and free the farmers from their debt burden.

Mr. Gandhi, who is undertaking Deoria to Delhi Yatra, reached Rampur for ‘Khaat Sabha’ after addressing public gatherings at Bilaspur, Kameri and Chamrawa villages in the district.

“The Congress Party has all the capabilities and competency to pull the nation out of the grip of communalism, poverty, lawlessness,” he said at the sabha here.

Taking a jibe at the BJP for criticising the Congress over charpoys being taken away by the people soon after his ‘Khaat Sabha’ was over in Deoria, he said :“They (the BJP) remained tight lipped when business tycoon Vijay Mallya managed to flee without repaying his debts.”

Mr. Gandhi said farm loans will be waived of within 10 days of the Congress coming to power.

“Our assurances will be different from those of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s. This government is a dispensation of capitalists, but Congress’ government would be of farmers,” he claimed.

Terming India as a “mismanaged” country, he said, but this would change if the Congress comes to power. “People will see and appreciate our government because of our ability to delivery and our competency to ensure good governance”.

Attacking BSP supremo Mayawati and SP chief Mulayam Singh, he said: “Why do they not cry against the mismanagement of the present government in the Lok Sabha”.- PTI