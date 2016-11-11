In an attempt to reach out to the electorate, the Congress in Rajasthan has appointed a State-level committee to draw the government's attention to problems caused by repeated revisions in power tariffs and alleged irregularities rampant in the power sector.

The committee, headed by State Congress president Sachin Pilot, will deliberate on the issues involved in the power sector and formulate an action plan to exert pressure on the State government for bringing about changes in policy decisions.

State Congress vice-president Archana Sharma said on Thursday that the common people and farmers were facing the burden of unwarranted tariff revisions introduced during the last three years at regular intervals. “People need a platform where their voice against this unfair action can be raised,” she said.

Despite the increase in power tariffs, the quality of electricity supply had not improved and there was no decline in the transmission and distribution losses, said Ms. Sharma.

The committee’s members include Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly Rameshwar Dudi, former Pradesh Congress presidents Girija Vyas, Narayan Singh and B.D. Kalla and senior party leaders Ramesh Meena, Vishvendra Singh, Bhanwarlal Meghwal and Gopal Singh Shekhawat.