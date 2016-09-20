Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh on Monday claimed an independent agency’s survey has put the party far ahead of Akalis and AAP in terms of vote share.

Without naming the agency he claimed, “According to the survey if elections are held right now, Congress will bag about 51 per cent votes, AAP 31 per cent and Akali-BP alliance around 18 per cent.”

“Contest between Congress and Akalis”

Though AAP was second in the survey, eventually the contest will be between the Congress and Akali-BJP alliance because of growing disappointment towards AAP, he claimed.

“The survey report was done a few weeks ago. After which so much has happened with AAP. The party has virtually imploded since then and broken into two on the issue of Punjabis and outsiders,” he said.

“Moreover, unlike APP, Congress and Akalis have assured support base.It (AAP) depends on floating votes only,” he said.

He claimed the survey showed popular sentiment with Congress as the only one capable of giving a stable government, and retrieving and redeeming Punjab from bankruptcy and anarchy.

He announced that Congress would hold a mega rally in October at Moga, adding that it will be followed by smaller programmes across the state.

- PTI