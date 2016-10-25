Collectors of coastal Odisha districts have been asked to stay prepared for a possible cyclonic storm that might hit the State’s coast by October 27.

The government apprehends the possible storm could impact ready-to-harvest crop in coastal districts.

Next 24 hours

“The deep depression over east-central Bay of Bengal moved north wards and lay centred about 930 km east-southeast of Gopalpur. The system is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during next 24 hours,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre issuing a bulletin here.

“The deep depression over east-central Bay of Bengal remained stationary on Sunday night. But since morning the movement has been observed to be very slow,” said Sarat Chandra Sahu, Director of India Meteorological Department, Odisha.

Anticipation

“For some time the system is likely to move northwards and then re-curve towards north-north west direction. Then it will further move northwards to northwest Bay of Bengal. As per the model, we are anticipating that the system may remain over north-west Bay of Bengal on October 27 morning,” Mr. Sahu said.

“We will be in a position to give clear picture after studying as to how the system makes a move after re-curving,” he said.

According to Mr. Sahu, conditions were favourable for the system to intensify into cyclonic storm. “Wind shear, which was measured to be 20 to 25 knot in the morning, was not favourable for intensification of the system. But by noon, it became moderate with speed measured at 10 to 15 knot. If it further goes down, the system will intensify faster,” he said.

Mr. Sahu said unlike recent cyclonic storms Hudhud and Phailin, the possible storm would not be that much stronger and wind at 100 km per hour could be witnessed when storm would hit the coast.

The IMD, Odisha, however, made it clear that prediction would be more precise on Tuesday only.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to take a review meeting on preparedness for tackling storm impact on Tuesday.

Prediction would be more precise on Tuesday only, says IMD, Odisha, Director S.C. Sahu