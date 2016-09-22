Feeding habits of some endangered black bucks in Ganjam district of Odisha is getting changed due to their proximity with humans due to which a few of these deer have started living among human populace.

Illegal

Due to ignorance, villagers are also making efforts to domesticate them although it is illegal. Ganjam district is a safe haven for black bucks as the villagers do not harm them and protect them. Thus their population has increased manifolds in this region and they have started to reach out to areas where they were not seen earlier.

Recently there have been reports about stray black bucks living in human habitats away from their known inhabited areas. One female black buck was seen roaming in the market at Beguniapada under Khallikote forest range.

Rescued

Another female was located at market of Kodala under Polasara forest range. This black buck was tied with a thin rope. Some months back, a black buck was rescued from the premises of a school hostel in Digapahandi forest range. Its feeding habit and lifestyle had also changed. So, the forest officials shifted it to Taptapani deer park instead of releasing it in any forest region, said Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Berhampur, Ashis Behera.

Instead of forests, black bucks are now staying in open spaces near human habitats. At times they stray into human habitats and even eat cooked food, such as rice. “They are getting hooked to the soft cooked food as well as the salt in it. Wild animals also crave for salt as they do not get it in their natural food. This attraction changes their food habits and then they do not like their natural food like grass,” said Mr Behera.

“Villagers are trying to domesticate black bucks, which is illegal. More awareness drives are needed to stop this,” said Amulya Kumar Upadhyay, president of Ganjam District Black buck Protection Committee (GDBPC).

Wild life activist Rabindra Nath Sahu felt this practice would destroy normal habit and habitat of several black bucks. He wanted increased awareness among villagers living near black bucks so that human intervention does not change feeding habit and life of these endangered deer.