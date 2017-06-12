Classes resume in Valley after weeks of unrest

Huge haul: Arms and ammunition recovered during the anti-militancy operation near the LoC in Uri sector on Monday. | Photo Credit: PTI

All schools and colleges reopened in the Kashmir Valley on Monday, two weeks after the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Sabzar Ahmad Bhat sparked fresh protests on the campuses. However, students clashed with security forces in Shopian district.

Hold demonstration

Students of Government Degree College in Shopian, held a demonstration against the killing of a student, Aadil Ahmed Magray, who was hit by bullets during an Army search operation on June 6. The killing of the Hizb commander had fuelled tension in the Valley.

The government decided to re-open institutions in phases and kept most volatile campuses closed for class work. However, class work resumed in all other colleges and schools, including volatile Sri Pratap Higher Secondary, Gandhi Memorial College and Government Degree College in Pulwama, on Monday.