: Refusing to take the blame for the current crisis in Delhi, the three Municipal Corporations, in a joint press conference, maintained that they had taken several measures to fight the vector-borne disease outbreak in Delhi.

“Three MCDs have cancelled leave of health personnel keeping in view the health crisis. The city government is yet to contact the corporations to discuss the present situation and the state health minister is yet to respond to the request of the Corporation,” a release issued by the civic bodies maintained.

The elected office-bearers of the three MCDs strongly refuted the allegation about corporation’s failure to carry out fumigation during the season.

The Leader of the House in the South Delhi Municipal Corpoation, Subhash Arya, along with the elected office-bearers of the two corporations, described the allegation “baseless and fully untrue”.

Mr Arya said till September 10 fogging and fumigation was done in a total of 15,09,238 houses whereas 2,93,36,318 times breeding checks in houses were conducted. Breeding and mosquitogenic conditions were detected in 1,21,524 houses.

Legal notices were issued in 95, 240 cases whereas prosecution was launched in 10,508 cases. A total of 7,500 field workers and 900 supervisiors have been working continuously across Delhi.

“The figures speak for themselves and are enough to expose the sensational charges levelled by the city government due to its vested interest,” Mr Arya said.

SDMC standing committee chairman Shailendra Singh Monty, from NDMC Dy. Mayor Tara Chand Bansal, NDMC standing committee chairman Pravesh Wahi, Leader of House of NDMC V.P. Pandey; from EDMC Mayor Satya Sharma and Standing Committee Chairman Jitender Choudhary were present in the press conference.