A bag containing Rs. 2 lakh cash and an iPhone was returned to the owner after a CISF constable noticed it lying unattended at the Delhi Aerocity metro station on Friday.

‘The owner, a resident of New Seelampur, had forgotten to collect it after submitting it for baggage inspection. He returned to the station minutes later, after which the CISF handed over the bag.

Constable Ranjit Kumar, who noticed the bag lying unattended, had immediately informed his superiors who first ensured that it did not contain suspicious or dangerous items before trying to identify the owner.