A man was arrested for allegedly abducting and selling his 13-month-old nephew from Tronica here, police said on Saturday.

Sunil was arrested on Friday for abducting Yash on September 10. The accused is also member of a trafficking racket, which sells babies to childless couples, said SP (Rural) Rakesh Pandey.

“The child was rescued on September 11, within 30 hours of abduction. The child was sold to a confectioner Paras Jain for Rs 7 lakhs,” he said, adding the police have already arrested Jain. - PTI