The Delhi government on Friday said that chikungunya will soon be listed as a dangerous/notifiable disease even as the Centre agreed to reserve 10 per cent of beds in its hospitals for dengue and chikungunya patients.

The AAP government said that the move will ensure that every hospital, nursing home and laboratory furnishes data on chikungunya patients to government agencies, which is imperative for monitoring the situation and taking requisite remedial action.

Central government-run hospitals to reserve beds

Chikungunya and dengue have wreaked havoc in Delhi with the death toll from the two vector-borne diseases climbing to 30 even as the number of affected people has crossed 2,800. At least 13 people have died of chikungunya in the last few days.

The Centre has sought a detailed report from the Delhi government on deaths due to dengue and chikungunya, including medical history of the deceased.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain met Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda on Friday.

Mr. Jain, after the meeting, said that the Centre has agreed to reserve 10 per cent of the beds in central government-run hospitals for treatment of dengue and chikungunya patients.

The Minister added that Delhi government hospitals have more than 1,500 beds available and there is no need to panic. “We are working day and night and fever clinics will be open even on holidays to accommodate the rush,” Mr. Jain said.