Worrying trend:With the Capital battling vector-borne diseases, the number of tourists visiting destinations in Rajasthan is coming down drastically with the State government itself cautioning people.Photo: sandeep Saxena

Lack of facilities?According to an AIIMS report, as many as 80 per cent of the patients in Delhi who have been diagnosed with chikungunya and dengue are from other States.Photo: Sandeep Saxena

The outbreak of chikungunya and dengue in Delhi must be dealt with on a war-footing by the Centre and State governments as it may lead to losses in the tourism and aviation industries, the ASSOCHAM said on Thursday.

Delhi registers about 35 per cent of India’s total foreign tourist influx as it doubles up as a destination and transit point both. In fact, the peak season when tourists start visiting will begin in October.

With the Capital battling vector-borne diseases, the number of tourists visiting Jaipur, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Jaisalmer and other destinations in Rajasthan is coming down drastically with the State government itself cautioning people.

An estimated 2.5 to 3 lakh foreign tourists visit the Golden triangle circuit of Delhi-Agra-Jaipur during the winters, which accounts for about 30 per cent of the total inbound traffic into the country.

According to official figures, foreign tourists bound for other destinations constitute about 30 per cent of the monthly traffic of eight lakh at the Delhi airport.

Most of them head for the Golden triangle, said D. S. Rawat, secretary general, ASSOCHAM.

With increasing cases of chikungunya and dengue being reported, tourist traffic is set to drop drastically — bruising the hotel, airlines, taxi operators and restaurant businesses. Many tour operators, who are keeping a close watch on the situation, are gearing up with precautionary steps for foreigners who come to Delhi October onwards.

Embassies issue advisories

The US embassy in the Capital has also issued a health advisory for tourists visiting India. Earlier, the UK embassy had issued a health advisory on chikungunya, sharing information about the symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, prevention and epidemiology.

On an average, the monthly foreign exchange earnings from foreign tourists in the Capital are between 1.5 and two billion USD during the winter season.

While some tourists head towards Maharashtra, south India and the Goan coasts, a large number move towards the Golden triangle.

Of the percentage share of Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs) in India in July this year, Delhi had the highest share at 26.22 per cent, followed by Mumbai (17.04 per cent), Chennai (10.11 per cent), Haridaspur land check post (9.82 per cent), and Bengaluru Airport (7.31 per cent).

Banking on its strong tourism potential, India is targeting to attract 1 per cent of the world tourists by 2020, and about 2 per cent by 2025.

Foreign tourists bound for other destinations constitute about 30%

of the monthly traffic

at the Delhi airport