Chhattisgarh is set to ban sale of inferior quality Chinese halogen lamps and other substandard imported products in the state to ensure safety of citizens.

“Illegal and substandard commodities including halogen lights of China and other countries, which are harmful for human health, will be banned in Chhattisgarh,” Chief Minister Raman Singh said in a press release.

The announcement in this regard was made by the Chief Minister during his visit to the prominent religious shrine of Dongargarh in Rajnandgaon district on Sunday.

“The state government has taken this decision keeping in view the recent reports of adverse effects of Chinese halogen lights on eyes of people. However, the people affected by these poor quality lamps were provided proper medication.

“But to ensure that such incidents do not occur in future, the state government has decided to ban the business of such substandard foreign goods,” the statement said quoting the chief minister.

The orders for prohibiting sale of such goods and commodities will be issued soon, the CM said.

Notably, more than 800 people had developed irritation in their eyes after being allegedly exposed to high resolution Chinese halogen lamps last month in two separate villages of the State’s Balod district.

Their condition became normal after medication.

A similar incident was also reported recently in Rajnandgaon district. - PTI