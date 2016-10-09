Shiv Anant Tayal, posted in Kanker, questioned Deen Dayal Upadhyay’s achievements

A Facebook post on Jana Sangh stalwart Deen Dayal Upadhyay has put an IAS officer in Chhattisgarh in the line of fire as the BJP government headed by Chief Minister Raman Singh has taken “cognisance” of the matter and issued him a show-cause notice.

Shiv Anant Tayal, an IAS officer of the 2012 batch and posted in Kanker district as Zila Parishad CEO, was immediately transferred to the Mantralaya in Raipur on Saturday for questioning the stalwart’s achievements.

Mr. Tayal had written that he could not find “a single work of authorship or scholarship” to gauge the BJP’s forerunner Jana Sangh founder Deen Dayal Upadhyay’s ideological stance.

“Can’t find a single election where he won by popular vote. Doesn’t find a mention in Ramachandra Guha’s The Makers of Modern India in spite of detailed write-ups on stalwarts and founding fathers of the RSS,” the IAS officer had written on his Facebook page.

Reacting to the post, a government spokesperson issued a statement saying that the government had taken cognisance of Mr. Tayal’s post and had expressed unhappiness.

“Mr. Tayal has been issued a show-cause notice and attached to the Mantralaya with immediate effect,” said the government spokesperson.

Mr. Tayal could not be reached for his reaction, but he posted an apology on his Facebook page.

“I made a post in the morning raising some spontaneous questions about Deen Dayal Upadhyay. The act was a casual follow-up of some reading and browsing. It was never an intention to raise questions on the credibility of stalwarts or offend anyone. Nevertheless, if that happened, I am deeply apologetic and express regret about it,” he wrote.