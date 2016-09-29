National » Other States

NEW DELHI, September 29, 2016
Updated: September 29, 2016 05:37 IST

Check your details, poll office tells voters

It is quite likely that your serial number, polling station or booth location may have changed.File photo
If you are a voter in Delhi, it would be a good idea to carefully check your detail on the electoral list.

In the last one year, the office of Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has added more polling stations and booths in the Capital and it is quite likely that your serial number, polling station or booth location might have changed.

The electoral office is going to start a special summary revision of the electoral rolls starting October 1 and has advised voters to check their details on the list.

Voters can check their names and other details at designated locations, polling stations, offices of Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) of respective assembly constituencies and also on the website of CEO Delhi.

October 1

“The draft electoral roll will be published on October 1 and there will be changes in certain polling stations and serial numbers. We advise everyone to check their details on our website or through SMS,” Delhi’s CEO Chandra Bhushan Kumar told The Hindu .

In case voters find any errors in their details, they can submit claims or objections at the voter centre of their assembly constituency. The final electoral roll will be published in January 2017.

Delhiites who are going to turn 18 by January 1, 2017, can also now apply to become voters.

As part of the revision drive, the electoral office plans to start the process of sensitising people to enrol as a voter and ensure the ‘purification’ of the electoral roll to make it error free.

Checking the electoral rolls is important as the electoral office has increased the number of polling stations and rationalised the number of voters for each station.

More polling stations

The number of polling stations in Delhi has remained at 11,763 for many years despite the number of voters going up.

With no elections scheduled in the near future, the electoral office has used the opportunity to increase the number of polling stations to 13,144.

It has also distributed voters among these stations so that no one booth has a significantly larger volume of voters to cater to.

The increase in the number of polling stations has been possible by adding 90 new polling premises. While the number of polling locations till the Delhi Assembly elections, held in 2015, was 2,530, it now stands at 2,620.

At present, there are a total of 1,32,06,740 voters in Delhi.

