The Gujarat police have filed the first charge sheet in the case related to flogging of Dalits, naming 34 persons and three minors who had mercilessly beat up a group from the community for allegedly skinning a dead cow near Una town on July 11.

The charge sheet also names four policemen who were arrested by the CID (Crime) a few hours before the charge sheet was submitted before the chief judicial magistrate in Una.

The police personnel named are Una police inspector Nirmalsinh Jhala, Police Sub Inspector (PSI) Narendra Pandey, Head Constable Kanji Chudasama and woman Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Kanchanben Parmar. Except Mr. Pandey, all the other three are under suspension.

The 34 accused have been charged under various sections of IPC, such as 307 (attempt to murder), 397 (robbery), 365 (kidnapping), 355 (assault to dishonor a person), 342 (wrongful confinement), 147 (rioting), 324 (causing hurt by weapon) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) among others, besides provisions of prevention of atrocities act.

The accused have also been booked under the Information Technology Act for filming and circulating their act of beating and parading the Dalits.

The cops have also been booked for failing to act against the perpetrators of the crime.

“In total, we have arrested 43 persons, including these policemen, who have failed to do their duty and forged some documents to help other accused involved in thrashing the dalits. Out of the 43, we have today filed chargesheet against 34 accused in the Una court today. The probe is still on,” said Inspector General of CID-Crime S S Trivedi.

Mr. Trivedi added that the the police would also file a supplementary charge sheet after the case is committed for trial.

He said a separate charge sheet has been filed against minors before the Juvenile Justice Board in Junagadh district.

The case will be heard in a designated fast track court, and, the State government has also appointed a special public prosecutor in the case, which is being probed by the State agency CID (Crime).