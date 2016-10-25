In a first of its kind service, the Centre is planning to launch a ‘mobile air dispensary’ for the Northeast, with a helicopter, fitted with medical equipment and doctors on board, flying in remote areas for the benefit of people.

For remote areas

Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jitendra Singh said the mobile air dispensary with a doctor, necessary equipment and medicines will fly to remote areas on regular basis specially where patients find it difficult to reach a doctor and basic health centre. The experiment, which would possibly be the first of its kind in the country, can also be replicated in other hill States and remote areas having poor connectivity like Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, he told reporters here.

On the first day of his two-day visit to Manipur, Mr Singh had a review meeting with the State administration and appreciated Governor Najma Heptulla for endorsing this idea by citing the example of ‘Royal Flying Service of Australia’, popularly known as ‘Flying Doctors’, which is meant to provide aid and primary health care service in rural and remote areas.

The Minister said this idea has already been discussed with the Ministry of Civil Aviation and MoS Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha, who has indicated feasibility of such a scheme, according to an official release.

Talks on

Mr Singh said he has already held discussions with management of some of the leading helicopter companies in the country.

He said soon, the officers of DoNER Ministry, North Eastern Council and the Government of Manipur will discuss the issue with officials of Union Ministry of Health to work out the modalities.

Mr Singh also discussed issues related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement to set up a sports university in Manipur and sought an expeditious decision on allotment of land for setting up the institute. This will help in grooming the Northeastern youth in a professional manner, he said.

Mr Singh said the central government accords high priority to the Northeastern States and therefore, it is the responsibility of the State governments to extend full cooperation in implementing the central schemes.

He said a methodology may be developed by the DoNER Ministry to monitor and point out the lapses on the part of the State governments in implementing the central schemes. - PTI