The Odisha High Court on Thursday issued notices to the Centre and the State government, including the Malkangiri district collector to file their respective counters in response to a PIL, which has sought for several measures, including adequate compensation to the families that have witnessed deaths due to Japanese Encephalitis.

Over 100 child deaths

More than 100 children have died due to the disease in Malkangiri district alone during the past two months. Expressing concern over it, a local advocate and parents of two deceased children have approached the HC seeking a high level enquiry by an impartial agency to ascertain the cause of spreading the disease in the district.

Taking note of the PIL, a division bench headed by Chief Justice Vineet Saran has issued notices to all the respondents asking them to file their counters within two weeks, informed the petitioner advocate Sidhharth Das. The matter will come up for further hearing after the counters are received, Das said.

Solutions for menace

The petitioners have also urged the High Court to intervene for an effective and permanent solution to the menace that has been causing havoc in the district for past several years. Not satisfied with the present measures undertaken by the State government to check spreading of the disease, the PIL has also sought for large scale free health camps in the district.