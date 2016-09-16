The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday sought a detailed report from the Delhi government about the chikungunya-related deaths in the city.

The vector-borne disease has claimed at least 11 lives while over 1,000 people tested positive for it.

Officials asked to stay alert

Considering this, the Ministry has directed officials to remain alert and prevent the situation from escalating further.

Union Health Minister J. P. Nadda held a high-level meeting with officials concerned to review the situation in the country, especially Delhi. Later, he spoke to Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and assured him of support from the Centre.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Mr. Nadda said: “We have sought a detailed report from the Delhi government (regarding chikungunya deaths) as to what has been the co-morbidity in these death cases and its details. There is no second opinion that death does not occur due to chikungunya. But still, we have sought a detailed report. Whatever help and support is needed will be given.”

No shortage of drugs

He added that there was no shortage of drugs and testing facilities and asked doctors to strictly follow protocol.

“I spoke to the Delhi Health Minister before the meeting and asked him if he had any requirements. He said that all facilities are available and that they are working as per protocol,’’ said the Minister.

Mr. Nadda also said that while the Centre and State would work together, the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP), the Delhi government and the municipal bodies needed to “coordinate” their awareness activities.