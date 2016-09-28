The Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) lined up a host of exclusive events to mark World Tourism Day on Tuesday.

World Tourism Day is celebrated globally on September 27 with a different theme each year. The purpose of this year’s theme — “Tourism for All – Promoting Universal Accessibility”, which was declared by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), is to spread awareness about the social, economic and cultural importance of tourism.

The day began with the inauguration of the Heritage Walk Tour at 8 a.m. The tour, organised by Delhi Tourism in collaboration with Delhi Walks, offered an opportunity to discover various facets of the Capital’s heritage. A sightseeing tour was also organised for differently-abled students at Qutab Minar and Garden of Five Senses.

