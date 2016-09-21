Almost a month after a couple was bludgeoned to death and their minor niece and a married woman relative were gang-raped in Mewat, the Haryana government has decided to hand over the investigation into the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

An official spokesperson on Tuesday said that Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had approved the proposal.

The official said that the move was taken keeping in view the demand of the complainant and the sentiments of the public at large.

Earlier, the case was being investigated by the Special Investigation Team of the Nuh Police.

The official said that an FIR dated August 25, 2016 was registered under Sections 459, 460, 302, 376D, 396 and 397 of the IPC, Section 6 of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at the Tauru police station.

Delegation met CM

Mr. Khattar had agreed to hand over the case to the CBI after an 11-person delegation from Mewat called on the CM earlier this month and apprised him about the gravity of the crime.

Mr. Khattar had also agreed to enhance compensation to the victims and provide government jobs to their kin, said the delegation members.

Remarks flayed

Earlier in the day, scores of people in Mewat, mostly youth, held a demonstration at Shaheed Hasan Chowk on Nuh-Alwar Road and blocked traffic to protest against Mr. Khattar allegeldy describing the gang-rape incident as a “trivial issue”.

Stir threatened

The protesters threatened to hold a bigger demonstration if all their demands were not met within a week and dispersed following an assurance from City Magistrate and the Deputy Superintendent of Police.

Shahid, a member of the Mewat Youth Team, said that the remarks made by the CM were an insult not just to Mewat but all the women in the State.

