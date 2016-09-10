The agency will approach the Calcutta High Court next week challenging the Trinamool leader's bail.

The Central Bureau of Investigation will challenge bail granted to former Trinamool Congress Minister Madan Mitra by Alipore Sessions Court on Friday.

Senior counsel for the CBI K. Raghav Charyulu told The Hindu on Saturday that the agency will approach the Calcutta High Court next week challenging the Trinamool leader's bail.

Arrested in December 2014 for his alleged involvement in the multi-crore Saradha scam, Mr. Mitra was released on bail in October 2015. Days later, the Calcutta High Court rejected his bail petition and he has been behind bars since then.

‘Mitra remains influential’



In the legal battle involving bail to Mr. Mitra, the question that has often been argued by the counsels in the courtroom was whether the former Trinamool strongman remains influential. Mr. Mitra, is no longer a Minister and also lost the 2016 Assembly polls as a Trinamool candidate.

“The contention of the CBI that Mr. Mitra remains an influential person is further fortified by the Trinamool Congress secretary general ( Partha Chatterjee) visiting the court premises after the bail was granted and addressing media and people on the issue,” Mr. Charyulu told The Hindu.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mitra eluded all questions on his comeback to politics and views on the Singur judgement. On the support extended him by the party, he maintained that he has never been a nirdal ( partyless)”.