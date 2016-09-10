Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday said that the CBI raids on his residence and other places in the State were a case of purely “political vendetta” and “vengeance”.

Mr. Hooda told the media at a press conference that the fact that the First Information Report in the case of acquisition of land in question in Manesar and two more villages in Gurgaon was registered more than eight years after the acquisition process was quashed in 2007 hints at a conspiracy. “I know at whose instance the FIR was filed. And I will reveal it at the appropriate time. Not just that the complaint was lodged eight years after the acquisition process was quashed and after the BJP Government took over, interestingly both the complainants are not related to the matter. The land of none of the two complainants was part of this acquisition process. In fact, one of the complainants does not even belong to the three villages in question,” said Mr. Hooda.

Referring to the case, Mr. Hooda said that it was not prosecution, but “naked” persecution. He added that it would boomerang and whoever dug a pit would fall into it. Mr. Hooda said that it was an attempt by the BJP Government to hide its failure, but he was not going to “yield” or “bend”. “We would continue to fight for the people. The farmers and the poor are suffering in the present regime,” said Mr. Hooda.

The former Chief Minister claimed that the process of acquisition of over 900 acre land in Manesar, Lakhnaula and Naurangpur was initiated in 2004 during the regime of the previous Chautala Government and more than 200 acre land was left out of acquisition by the same government on the recommendations of the Land Acquisition Collector. He further said that a large chunk of land for which declaration under Section 6 was issued included constructed houses and schools and then Minister of State for External Affairs Rao Inderjit Singh also requested the government to withdraw acquisition for land in Manesar. Also, farmers challenged the land acquisition proceedings in court by way of 95 Writ Petitions and as a cumulative effect of these developments his government decided to withdraw acquisition proceedings. He said a committee constituted for the purpose also suggested the same and it was endorsed by the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation as well.

All-India Congress Committee in-charge Randeep Surjewala said that CBI was being used by the Modi and Khattar governments to target Congress leaders. He said that it was an attempt to defame Congress leadership in the State. Former Haryana Assembly speaker Kuldeep Sharma was also present.