Other States

CBI opposes bail plea of Ryan accused

more-in

The CBI on Friday opposed the bail plea of a 16-year-old student accused in the Ryan International school murder case, saying the recent Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) order to try him as an adult “speaks about his mental status and the heinous crime he committed.”

The agency contended that the JJB had passed a very reasonable order denying bail to the student, accused of killing 7-year-old Pradhuman Thakur.

“The appeal filed by accused for bail may please be dismissed in the interest of justice,” the agency said.

Post a Comment
More In Other States
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 24, 2017 3:50:36 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/cbi-opposes-bail-plea-of-ryan-accused/article22261131.ece

© The Hindu