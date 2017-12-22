CBI opposes bail plea of Ryan accused

more-in

The CBI on Friday opposed the bail plea of a 16-year-old student accused in the Ryan International school murder case, saying the recent Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) order to try him as an adult “speaks about his mental status and the heinous crime he committed.”

The agency contended that the JJB had passed a very reasonable order denying bail to the student, accused of killing 7-year-old Pradhuman Thakur.

“The appeal filed by accused for bail may please be dismissed in the interest of justice,” the agency said.