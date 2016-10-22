Goa Police has booked 42 people including a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officer for alleged harassment of a 42-year-old Air India employee who was working at Dabolim airport.

The case was registered at Dabolim Airport police station by Suresh Babu yesterday accusing 42 people of harassing him over a period of 12 years by falsely implicating him in various cases and also boycotting him socially.

The case was filed under Prevention of Atrocities against SC/ST Act and various provisions of Indian Penal Code, a senior police officer said, adding investigations are underway into the allegations.

Amongst the various accused, Babu has filed a complaint against a CBI Inspector and 41 Air India officials from Dabolim, Mumbai and Delhi.

A former Air India employee, Babu has accused that the officials were involved in targeting, victimising and witch-hunting him at the workplace and intentionally insulting him and his dependents by abusing their official positions.

The complainant has also claimed that the accused allegedly forged documents, furnished false evidence against him and initiated malicious legal proceedings promoting ill will.