A 35-year-old Dalit was killed allegedly by a caste Hindu for entering a flour mill in in Uttarakhand’s Karadiya village and ''rendering it impure.”

The incident allegedly occurred on Wednesday evening and the FIR was lodged at Bageshwar district’s Kanda police station by midnight the same day. The accused, Lalit Karnatak, was arrested by the police on Thursday, produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate court on Friday and sent in a 14-day judicial custody.

When Sohan Ram (35) from Bhenta village went to Kundan Singh Bhandari’s flour mill in Karadiya for grinding wheat, Lalit Karnatak, a government school teacher, allegedly hurled caste-based abuses at him and then slit his throat with a sickle, Bageshwar Superintendent of Police Sukhbir Singh told The Hindu. Sohan died on the spot, he said.

The accused has been booked under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and Sections 302 (death sentence or life imprisonment as punishment for murder), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.