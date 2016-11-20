Farmers in Punjab say they are unable to buy seeds and other raw materials for the crops

: Wheat sowing in Punjab was impacted because of the demonetisation of old currency with growers claiming they were unable to buy seeds and other inputs due to “cash crunch.”

The Punjab Agriculture Department has also acknowledged that the wheat sowing trailed by five per cent because of scrapping of old denomination notes.

Problems compund

The problems for farmers are also compounded as they were unable to get finance from cooperative banks in the wake of non-acceptance of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 denomination notes by these banks.

“Definitely, there is an impact on wheat sowing due to demonetisation of old notes. The impact so far is around 5 per cent,” Punjab Agriculture Department Director J.S. Bains said on Saturday.

Wheat sowing has been completed on 85 per cent of total targeted area so far, which is 5 per cent less than what it was during corresponding period of last season, he said.

The director said delay in sowing could also lead to reduction in overall productivity of the winter crop.

Decline in yield

He said wheat sowing should complete by November 15. “Sowing after November 15 can lead to decline of 1.5 quintals per acre per week in wheat yield,” he said.

Punjab grows wheat over 35 lakh hectares of area.

Describing the decision to scrap old notes as “ill-timed,” Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan) general secretary Sukhdev Singh said farmers in Punjab are worried as they were facing “cash crunch“.

“We do not have money to buy seeds, fertilizers etc for sowing. How will they complete the sowing,” he asked adding that it could hit the overall production of wheat crop in the state.