The Delhi government on Monday told the Delhi High Court that the plea of a teacher seeking sanction for prosecution of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Law Minister Somnath Bharti for blocking roads and acting as “hooligans” during their protest near Rail Bhawan in 2014 was not maintainable.

The Delhi government told a Bench of Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva that a private person cannot seek sanction for the prosecution of a Chief Minister and other political personalities.

The government was responding to the petition filed by Ajay Gautam, a teacher.

“My request for sanction has been pending for long,” said Mr. Gautam.

He had sought to prosecute the leaders for harassment caused to him and other public persons when Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal staged a dharna before the office of the Home Minister in January 2014 and then outside the Rail Bhawan.

He said he had to walk several kilometres despite having pain in his knees, as roads and metro stations were shut in the area due to the dharna .