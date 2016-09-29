The Delhi High Court has declined to examine the questions and answer keys of National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2016, prepared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), or order the appointment of an expert panel to assess the claim of a student that his answers to certain questions in the exam were correct.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva said: “The question paper and the answer keys are prepared by independent subject experts. The court, in exercise of powers under Article 226 of the Constitution, cannot take over the task of correcting the answers set in the answer key framed by an independent subject expert.”

The court dismissed a petition seeking to challenge the answers of CBSE to questions 73, 103, 124, 135, 158 of NEET-2016 and appointment of an expert panel.

‘Beyond court competence’

“For a court to assess and examine whether the answers are correct or incorrect would be beyond the competence of a Court,,” the judge said

The petitioner relied on research material and several articles from textbooks of NCERT to support his case.

The CBSE, however, said the question paper has been set by experts and there is no provision for re-evaluation of answer-sheets. The court was also informed that once the answer keys is made public, objections are invited from students. The objections, once received, are placed before the experts, who after examining the various answers give their view. The CBSE said the experts reviewed the answers given by the petitioner, and other students to the said questions, but did not accept any of them.