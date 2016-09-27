Mixed message:David Gosling says the incident happened a few days after he was welcomed as guest of the university.photo: special arrangement

Two guards, who said they had orders from the principal, saw the professor out

David Gosling, an academic supervisor at the University of Cambridge, alleged that he was escorted out of Delhi University’s St. Stephen’s College by security guards on August 19, a few days after being welcomed as guest of the university.

Dr. Gosling, who taught physics at St. Stephen’s College for six years in the late 1990s, said he was shocked at the treatment meted out to him as it came a few days after he was invited for breakfast by Principal John Varghese and was introduced warmly to all the students and staff members during the morning assembly.

Probe requested

Dr. Gosling added that he had written to Dr. Varghese on September 20, asking him to explain and, if necessary, investigate the incident.

However, he is yet to receive a response or even an acknowledgement of the letter. The Hindu attempted to reach Dr. Varghese for a comment, but he remained unavailable.

Speaking about the incident, Dr. Gosling said two security guards confronted him in the staffroom on August 19 and explained, with the help of a faculty member acting as an interpreter, that they had instructions from the Principal to escort him out of the campus.

Dr. Gosling said he left via the Allnutt gate, with a security guard accompanying him, as the staff member advised him to leave at once or they (the security guards) would get physical.

Commenting on the incident, College Staff Association president Nandita Narain said the matter was raised during the staff association meeting and faculty members expressed dismay and concern over the incident.

‘Thampu had problem with Gosling’

“If the incident is true, I hope various forums at St. Stephen’s College take it up as this is uncivilised and inhuman behaviour. I hope the Church of North India also takes up the issue,” Ms. Narain said.

She added that the former Principal of the college, Valson Thampu, had a problem with Dr. Gosling, but did not understand why the current Principal made a “u-turn” after receiving him warmly.