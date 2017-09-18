CAG pulls up Odisha govt over deaths of newborns

more-in

Odisha has not bothered to find out causes behind the deaths of newborns even though neonatal mortality rate in the State is the highest in the country, says the Comptroller and Auditor General of India in a report placed in the State Assembly on Saturday.

“Though the neonatal mortality rate (37 per thousand) of the State was highest in the country and there were 16,651 deaths of neonatal and paediatric patients in the Government Medical College Hospitals (GMCHs) and district headquarter hospitals during 2013-16, the GMCHs had not conducted any death review to identify the causes of death,” says CAG.

The Health Department had constituted a committee in 1984 to review the causes of death occurring in the GMCHs, which was to meet regularly, at least once in a month, and submit the proceedings to the Director of Medical Education and Training.

Prescription audit

“During 2013-16, the committee did not meet at all. The State government did not ensure sitting of the committee at regular intervals,” it says. Moreover, the health administration had not conducted prescription audit till July 2016.

In another damning finding, the CAG found that the government had not given priority to infection prevention and control in paediatric units of hospitals.

During 2013-16, as many as 427 neonates of the 27,804 babies born in checked hospitals, succumbed to infectious diseases like sepsis and pneumonia. Overcrowding of wards, unlimited entry of attendants and inadequate training to health personnel were the causes of infectious diseases, the CAG points out.

As per the last Sample Registration System bulletin, 2013, the Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) in Odisha was 51 per thousand in comparison to the national average of 40 and Neonatal Mortality Rate (NMR) was 37 per thousand against the national average of 29.

The minimum bed occupancy rate of the medical college hospital should be 75% while the Indian standard says the BOR should not exceed 90% for providing quality service to in-patients.