Lakhimpur Lok Sabha constituency and Baithalanso Assembly constituency in Assam will go for by-elections tomorrow to decide the fate of eight contestants.

An estimated 16,91,313 voters, including 8,21,199 women, are expected to cast their votes for two seats.

In Lakhimpur, the five candidates include Amiya Kumar Handique (CPI-M), Pradan Baruah (BJP), Dr Hema Hari Prasanna Pegu (Cong), Hem Kanta Miri (SUCI-Communist) and Dilip Moran (Independent).

In Lakhimpur, 15,11,110 voters are expected to exercise their franchise in 1954 polling stations spread across the Assembly constituencies of Majuli (ST), Naoboicha, Lakhimpur, Dhakuakhana (ST), Dhemaji (ST), Jonai (ST), Chabua, Doomdooma and Sadiya.

In Baithalanso (ST), three contestants are in fray including Dr Mansing Rongpi (BJP), Ruponsing Ronghang (Cong) and Rajen Timung (Independent), the Election office said.

Boithalangso (ST) Assembly constituency, in West Karbi Anglong district, comprised 1,80,203 voters, including 86,819 women, and 246 polling stations.

Lakhimpur had earlier been represented by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal who was fielded as an MLA from Majuli in May last.

Boithalangso had fallen vacant with the resignation of Mansing Rongpi from Congress who joined the BJP on July 12 last.

Polling will be held from 7 am to 4 pm and November 24 is the date before which the election shall be completed, according to the Election Commission of India notification of October 26 last. - PTI