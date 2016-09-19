Several people are feared dead when a passenger bus on Monday fell into a roadside pond in Madhubani district of Bihar. Four bodies have been recovered so far, said Dy. Superintendent of Police Ms Nirmala Kumari.

According to Ms. Nirmala Kumari the bus was going from Madhubani to Sitamarhi but fell into a roadside pond at Sundarpur tola near Basaith chowk on Benipatti-Pupri road (state highway 52) in Madhubani district.

The locals said over 50 passengers were in the bus.

The overspeeding bus fell into the pond and got immersed in the water. After an hour, the district officials reached the spot and started rescue operations. So far four dead bodies have been recovered, said Ms Nirmala.

The villagers are angry over the delay in rescue operations and they had allegedly chased away the district officials from the spot.

Now, the rescue operation is going on with divers pressed into the service, said the officials.

However, the villagers told the local journalists that chances of anyone to survive in this incident are “remote” as the bus had fallen in the pond three hours ago.

“Since then noone has come out alive”, said Rajat Kumar, a local eyewitness to a private news channel.