A VHP activist and his business associate were thrashed and handed over to the police for allegedly donning a burqa and sneaking into a gathering of women at a place of worship on Sunday.

The incident took place in Umarpur village, about 40 kms from Allahabad.

Abhishek Yadav and his business partner Atif visited an Imambara, police station in-charge Satinder Singh said.

He said Yadav, whose wife is a member of the Zila Panchayat, had reached the venue allegedly wearing a burqa which enabled him to sit close to women.

An outcry ensued when some people caught a glimpse of his jeans and sports shoes underneath the burqa, following which the men present at the Imambara ripped off his attire and beat him up, besides thrashing Atif who tried to intervene.

According to Mr. Singh, Yadav, a member of the VHP, has been booked in the past for rioting and creating communal disturbances. A case was registered against him on Sunday.

‘A fabricated story’



Meanwhile, a cross-complaint was lodged by Yadav’s brother, Veersen, who has alleged that “Abhishek and Atif were waylaid close to the Imambara by a group of marauders who brutally assaulted the duo and snatched away their valuables before dragging them to the police station and fabricating a story.”

“Those who attacked Abhishek nursed a grouse against him because of his association with the VHP and a thriving business of ready made garments and sports goods,” he said

“They made him wear a burqa after beating him up, clicked his photographs and posted the same on social media to create the false impression that he was trying to create communal disturbances at a place of worship,” Yadav’s brother alleged.

Police is investigating allegations made by both sides.

Yadav and Atif have been admitted to a hospital for treatment, and adequate deployment of forces have been made in the village as a precautionary measure.