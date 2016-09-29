Newly appointed Punjab BSP president Rashpal Raju on Wednesday said the party’s base was growing in the State.

He said the people of different sections were getting attracted towards the party and its ideology.

“My topmost target and priority at present is to get the party enthroned in the 2017 Assembly polls. We are making steady strides in this regard. Public response to party’s programme of providing a clean, transparent, accountable and corruption-free government in the State was impressive,” Mr. Raju claimed.

He said a State-level ‘mega-rally’ will be held in Phagwara on October 9 to commemorate ‘Nirvan Divas’ (death anniversary) of BSP founder Kanshi Ram.

“It will be a historic rally and will prove to be a milestone in the party’s victory in the upcoming Assembly polls,” Mr. Raju said.

Thanking party supremo Mayawati for entrusting him with the responsibility of leading the party in the State, he said he will leave “no stone unturned in measuring up to her expectations”.

Mr. Raju recently replaced Avtar Singh Karimpuri as the party president in the State. - PTI